UNFPA urges youths to utilize digital media to advance their rights

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Country Representative, Young Hong, has called upon young people in Malawi to take advantage of digital media to advance improved and enhanced sexual and reproductive health rights.

Hong made the call in Lilongwe when she launched a Digital Media Arts Accelerator Training Programme on Thursday.

The programme has been initiated to support the skills of young people through the use of digital media – art skill – so they express what they feel in a visual way with the rest of the world.

Hong observed that during the Covid-19 pandemic last year, a lot of young people did not have the opportunity to learn and earn a living because of the restrictions the governments had imposed as one of the measures to contain the pandemic.

“So, we realized that access to the digital world is very essential for them to be able to navigate and also make their living while access to opportunity is guaranteed. So, we have made a decision to invest in the young people who wish to learn and who also wish to be the agents of change through,” she said.

One of the trainees, Natalia Govati, hailed the programme, stating that it is a game-changer for the youth.

