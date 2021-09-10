10 Benefits of Video Marketing: Why Use Video for Business

Making it in the business landscape involves a variety of factors, including innovative leadership, a compelling offering, outstanding service, among others. However, in today’s crowded marketing environment, your brand actually needs to tell a story.

Because stories evoke emotion, they make for better marketing. They have the power to affect who we trust, appeal to our nostalgia, and assist in making sense of complex material. And the power of video marketing is unparalleled in telling a brand’s story since videos appeal to most of the five senses.

This makes bite-sized, memorable videos essential to your content strategy, especially if you want a measurable impact. These characteristics make video marketing an ideal format. You can link videos to the deals and offers, and use the engagement statistics to identify which products are a hit. This is what marketing sorely needs to quickly identify the most engaged prospects and demonstrate the impact of brand or product promotion initiatives.

Video marketing is also an effective way for a new brand to connect and communicate with its target market and an established brand to promote its offerings. Here are some more advantages of video marketing and why you should use it.

Convey information more efficiently

If you are interested in a product or service, you would want more information promptly and in an easy-to-understand format. Video is a fantastic way to reach out to potential customers. In a matter of seconds, you can catch their attention, tell your brand’s story and why they should care as well as inform them about your offering.

High conversion rates

According to video marketing statistics, a video on a product’s landing page can increase conversions by as much as 80%! When compared to simply reading, watching an engaging video on the same material is more effective. As they evoke an emotional response, videos can undoubtedly affect buying behaviour by converting a visitor into a lead and, ultimately, into a customer.

Branding and trust

Videos give a more personal, holistic, and engaging connection than written content. While both mediums should be combined to portray your company as helpful, educated, and human, videos are more helpful in the case of the latter two.

Viewers are more likely to trust a brand if a video is presented in a genuine and down-to-earth manner, whether it’s from yourself, your colleagues, or your staff. That’s what inbound marketing is all about—establishing relationships with customers based on trust.

Social media engagement

Vine may be long dead, but videos are thriving and account for an ever-increasing share of social media content. Just look at Facebook, Instagram Reels, IGTV videos, Facebook Live and Instagram Live, among others.

We want to share content that will entertain and move our followers, and videos have the best chance of doing so. They also have a higher probability of being shared than links, photos, or plain text. The simplest way to get your feet wet with video marketing is dabbling with post videos on Instagram and Facebook.

Improve search engine rankings

Videos are beneficial not for brand engagement and conversion but also to boost search engines rankings. If a visitor lands on your website after a particular Google search, Google looks at how long that visitor spends on your site to measure the effectiveness of its search results. The longer a visitor stays on your site, the more convinced Google is, which boosts your search rank. And there is no better hook than a video.

Great ROI (return on investment)

When it comes to video marketing, it’s not only about the intangibles. It’s also about making money. An explanatory video on your landing page can help boost sales. Producing excellent videos no longer necessitates a large portion of your marketing budget.

With a little planning and your phone, you can make excellent videos. Customers don’t demand Hollywood-style production. Instead of a polished, high-budget video that doesn’t tell them much, they’d much rather see a no-frills video that is instructive, informative or demonstrative.

Increased ad effectiveness

The banner or sidebar ads on a website blend in after a while for repeat visitors, and they scroll straight past them. Videos, on the other hand, capture the eye. Video advertising may fascinate your audience and help convey a lot in a short span of time, driving more people to your site and priming them to buy.

Customer’s choice

According to HubSpot statistics, users prefer video content from brands over other forms of marketing such as emails, newsletters, social photos, social videos and blog posts.

When considering a purchase, consumers employ a variety of tactics to explore their options such as using a search engine, visiting an official website and looking at review websites. If you can position a video on such landing pages, it gives your brand a better chance of persuading the consumer given they prefer to see, rather than read.

Recyclable content

Videos are both dynamic and re-usable. You can effortlessly convert your marketing video into a GIF, a shorter version of the same video, a trailer, or an Instagram Reel. This versatility of videos is crucial, as they typically need a little more time and effort in your marketing plan. They will, however, always be worthwhile.

Know your audience better

While it is true that all forms of marketing will result in understanding your audience, this is especially true for video marketing simply because people prefer watching marketing videos over all other forms of marketing content.

Moreover, you can get extensive information on your target audience by using marketing videos and merging data from your social media, website, email marketing campaign, and other communication channels. Knowing your audience is essential to deliver the right message to the right people at the right time.

Bottomline

Video has been around for quite some time, and video marketing isn’t new either. However, video marketing has only recently become available to businesses other than major enterprises. Everyone from micro-influencers to large multinational companies uses the internet to promote products, services, people, and more. And they’re all doing it on video.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!