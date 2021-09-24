Chris Chisoni’s burial on Sunday in Phalombe

Burial for the late Christopher Chisoni will take place in Thikera Village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Kaledzera in Phalombe on Sunday, September 26, 2021, according to a funeral programme released by his family on Friday evening.

Chisoni died on Friday, September 24, 2021 after a short illness in Lilongwe.

According to the programme, the body of the late Chris Chisoni will be collected from Abwenzi Mortuary at 8:30 on Saturday morning and will be taken to his residence in Area 25, sector 3, Rukuru Street where a funeral service will be held. The body is expected to depart for Phalombe at noon.

Chisoni served as Chief Executive Officer for Higher Education Students’ Grants and Loans Board and before that, he worked as Executive Director of the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP), the social justice and advocacy arm of the Catholic Church Episcopal Conference of Malawi.

He was fired by the Board of Directors in August this year citing that his employment contract was renewed in an irregular manner. He joined the loans board in 2015.

Chisoni became a household name in Malawi when he worked at CCJP where he fiercely held the government accountable on a variety of topical issues, including governance, human rights violations, poverty and the rule of law.

