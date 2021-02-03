Visionary,  transformative leadership key to success of  Malawi 2063: Media persuaded on development blueprint information dissemination

The National Planning Commission (NPC) has stressed that visionary and transformative leadership is key to the success of the development aspirations outlined in the recently launched Malawi 2063 (MW2063) blueprint.

NPC director general Dr. Thomas Chataghalala Munthali, has since called for a stronger and enhanced partnership between the State and the private sector so that the country realizes its much-needed social and economic independence.

Munthali made the remarks during a virtual media interface meeting held on Tuesday.

He particularly challenged the media to assume an active role in reminding and holding the incumbent and the successive governments accountable.

Munthali further emphasized that the media will be key in educating and informing the masses about the development aspirations of the country.

“We really need to partner strongly so that we send the the correct information to the masses. NPC regards the media as a supporter of the MW2063 and we don’t have the luxury of time to do business as usual,” he said.

Principal Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms Programme, Dr. Winford Masanjala, said the government will rely on the media in evangelizing the vision for an economically self reliant nation through MW2063.

Masanjala stated that the Vision 2020 failed to achieve its goals because it lacked political will and the support from the successive governments.

“Above all, Vision 2020 had no system of monitoring implementation and these are the deficiencies that need to be remedied. This time, we expect the media to help in tracking the implementation of the vision and also checking accountability among various duty-bearers,” said Masanjala.

The PS further called for the review of the Political Parties Act to ensure that all the parties’ manifestos are aligned with the national development aspirations as outlined in the MW2063.

In his presentation, NPC Public Relations and Communications Manager, Thom Khanje, emphasized the need for the journalists to study and understand the spirit behind MW2063.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!