Unicaf University Malawi donates Covid-19 items to Likuni Boy’s Secondary School

Unicaf University has joined the efforts to fight Covid-19 by donating sanitising and personal protective equipment to Likuni Boy’s Secondary School in Lilongwe.

In an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the government of Malawi instructed boarding students to remain in their schools during the enforced three week school closure across the country.

The Government also encouraged individuals, companies and institutions to contribute to the effort to save human lives.

Unicaf University in Malawi quickly responded by donating masks, sanitisers, soap and wash stations to the Likuni Boys’ Secondary School which is one of the institutionas that has been affected by the pandemic, with a number of students testing positive for Covid-19, and the school urgently needing supplies of protective and sanitising equipment to prevent more infections.

Officials from Unicaf University in Malawi visited the Likuni Boys’ Secondary School to present a donation worth K1 million consisting of 350 Unicaf cloth masks, 6 foot-operated wash stations, as well as liquid and bar soap and sanitisers.

Speaking after handing over the items, Unicaf University senior public relations officer Chimwemwe Andrea said the institution, which always aims to give back to the communities it serves, expressed support and solidarity for the school’s staff and students in these difficult and challenging times.

“For the schools to be Covid-19 safe hubs for both learners and teachers, we need to provide them with adequate hand washing and sanitation facilities,” Andrea said.

Representing the University’s Vice Chancellor Dr Robert Ridley, Andrea presented the donated items to the school’s Head teacher Alfred Mphanda Mkoko, in the presence of teachers and students, observing all safety protocols.

Mkoko received the donation with gratitude and said that the items donated will help protect the lives of 350 students and 25 teachers.

The head teacher thanked Unicaf University for the gesture.

The Unicaf University campus is located at Unit 1 Shoppers Mall – Opposite Fame & Shoprite, Area 4, Plot 67, in Lilongwe.

