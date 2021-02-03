Albino killings resurface in Malawi

February 3, 2021 Quentin Mzumara – Nyasa Times 4 Comments

As President Lazarus Chakwera is  having sleepless nights over Covid-19 pandemic, another headache has come into the veins of his administration: the resurgence of killings of persons living with albinism.

The fear of attacks still continue

The latest murder of a person with albinism was reported on January 27, 2021 in Mangochi whose body was earmarked for sale in Zomba.

In its February 2, 2021 statement, Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has condemned the killing of Saidi Futon Dayton, 27 from Kadewere village in Mangochi district

MHRC has also commended the Police for promptly arresting three suspects. The Commission has appealed to the public to respect albinos as they too have the same rights with everyone else.

“The Malawi Human Rights Commission is deeply concerned with the resurgence of attacks against persons with albinism in some districts in Malawi,” reads MHRC statement signed by executive secretary Habiba Osman.

The statement further says: ” This attack comes at a time when Malawi is joining with the rest of the world to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Commission restates that all persons with a disability or albinism have the right to enjoy their human rights like all other Malawians. Saidi Futon Dayton, was entitled to enjoy all his human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the right to personal liberty and security and the right to life.”

The Commission has also expressed concern over the lack of conclusion of a number of high profile albinism cases and has requested the Judiciary to move with speed in concluding the cases.

The courts are yet to conclude several albinism cases that emanated from the previous regime.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Phwisa
Phwisa
2 hours ago

The perpetrators know that nothing is happening to Masambuka case and feels it will take a long way for them to be arrested, let alone punished.

0
Reply
John chidongo
John chidongo
2 hours ago

Akafanso wina munthu wa aCha alibino. A Chakwera must step down paja mumati mukadzawina adzakhala wotetezedwa. Ndiye mukuchitapo chani pa kiteteza anthu awa. Anzanu aku tanzania anangowatenga ndikuwamangira camp . Zonse komweko full time guarding. Alinso ndi ntchito komweko. Tikaone kuti anthuwa akuchita zausatana wapezere kuti? Sikuti asamayenda ayi kapena kuti asamaphatikizane ndi azibale aofe koma adziziwa kiti uyu wayenda anapita ndiwakuti. Osati village community yalemphera pamenepa tiyese zina.covid ndiyakwana kupha anthu osati inenso adzonjezera pamenepa. Zowawa.

0
Reply
Nyoni the Nyo
Nyoni the Nyo
2 hours ago

Paja u told the whole world kuti ndi A ntaba and Dpp muli ku opposition. Mutoti chani lero?

0
Reply
Ginimbi, the illuminate, the likes of Bushiri
Ginimbi, the illuminate, the likes of Bushiri
2 hours ago

Kodi report la kafukufuku wa za kuphedwa kwa anthuwa yemwe state reverend wathu adakhazikitsa lija tidangomva kuti zotsatira zidatuluka zili kuti? anthu a ndale ndi agalu ndithu, akafuna mpando ndiye amakamba mabodza ngati iwo ndiokutha kuposa ena

0
Reply
shares
4
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Green Lights donates Covid-19 response supplies to Society of Medical Doctors

Green Lights Business Investors Portfolio (GLBIP) has donated assorted medical supplies and equipment to the Society of Medical Doctors (SMD) to...

Close