Albino killings resurface in Malawi

As President Lazarus Chakwera is having sleepless nights over Covid-19 pandemic, another headache has come into the veins of his administration: the resurgence of killings of persons living with albinism.

The latest murder of a person with albinism was reported on January 27, 2021 in Mangochi whose body was earmarked for sale in Zomba.

In its February 2, 2021 statement, Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has condemned the killing of Saidi Futon Dayton, 27 from Kadewere village in Mangochi district

MHRC has also commended the Police for promptly arresting three suspects. The Commission has appealed to the public to respect albinos as they too have the same rights with everyone else.

“The Malawi Human Rights Commission is deeply concerned with the resurgence of attacks against persons with albinism in some districts in Malawi,” reads MHRC statement signed by executive secretary Habiba Osman.

The statement further says: ” This attack comes at a time when Malawi is joining with the rest of the world to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Commission restates that all persons with a disability or albinism have the right to enjoy their human rights like all other Malawians. Saidi Futon Dayton, was entitled to enjoy all his human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the right to personal liberty and security and the right to life.”

The Commission has also expressed concern over the lack of conclusion of a number of high profile albinism cases and has requested the Judiciary to move with speed in concluding the cases.

The courts are yet to conclude several albinism cases that emanated from the previous regime.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!