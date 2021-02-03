Albino killings resurface in Malawi
As President Lazarus Chakwera is having sleepless nights over Covid-19 pandemic, another headache has come into the veins of his administration: the resurgence of killings of persons living with albinism.
The latest murder of a person with albinism was reported on January 27, 2021 in Mangochi whose body was earmarked for sale in Zomba.
In its February 2, 2021 statement, Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has condemned the killing of Saidi Futon Dayton, 27 from Kadewere village in Mangochi district
MHRC has also commended the Police for promptly arresting three suspects. The Commission has appealed to the public to respect albinos as they too have the same rights with everyone else.
“The Malawi Human Rights Commission is deeply concerned with the resurgence of attacks against persons with albinism in some districts in Malawi,” reads MHRC statement signed by executive secretary Habiba Osman.
The statement further says: ” This attack comes at a time when Malawi is joining with the rest of the world to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The Commission restates that all persons with a disability or albinism have the right to enjoy their human rights like all other Malawians. Saidi Futon Dayton, was entitled to enjoy all his human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the right to personal liberty and security and the right to life.”
The Commission has also expressed concern over the lack of conclusion of a number of high profile albinism cases and has requested the Judiciary to move with speed in concluding the cases.
The courts are yet to conclude several albinism cases that emanated from the previous regime.
The perpetrators know that nothing is happening to Masambuka case and feels it will take a long way for them to be arrested, let alone punished.
Akafanso wina munthu wa aCha alibino. A Chakwera must step down paja mumati mukadzawina adzakhala wotetezedwa. Ndiye mukuchitapo chani pa kiteteza anthu awa. Anzanu aku tanzania anangowatenga ndikuwamangira camp . Zonse komweko full time guarding. Alinso ndi ntchito komweko. Tikaone kuti anthuwa akuchita zausatana wapezere kuti? Sikuti asamayenda ayi kapena kuti asamaphatikizane ndi azibale aofe koma adziziwa kiti uyu wayenda anapita ndiwakuti. Osati village community yalemphera pamenepa tiyese zina.covid ndiyakwana kupha anthu osati inenso adzonjezera pamenepa. Zowawa.
Paja u told the whole world kuti ndi A ntaba and Dpp muli ku opposition. Mutoti chani lero?
Kodi report la kafukufuku wa za kuphedwa kwa anthuwa yemwe state reverend wathu adakhazikitsa lija tidangomva kuti zotsatira zidatuluka zili kuti? anthu a ndale ndi agalu ndithu, akafuna mpando ndiye amakamba mabodza ngati iwo ndiokutha kuposa ena