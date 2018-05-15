Sundowns star Tiyani Mabunda thanks Bushiri after man-of-the match award

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Tiyani Mabunda paid homage to the South African based Malawian famous prophet Shepherd Bushiri during a man of the match award interview on Saturday.

Mabunda earned the award after putting in a stellar performance for his side in Saturday’s 0-0 draw that saw them lift the Absa Premiership title for the 2017/18 season.

Mabunda thanked God for bringing the ‘Major 1’ Bushiri into his life.

“First of all I would like to honour the grace of my father major prophet Bushiri.”

Beekay Selahle tweeted: “Tiyani Mabunda is always thanking the major one Bushiri.”

In December, shortly after scoring a screamer against the same team, Mabunda brandished his Adidas soccer boot with the words “God of Major1”.

Mabunda is an avid follower of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church of Bushiri.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :