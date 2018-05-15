Bushiri, Mboro team up to preach peace and reconciliation in South Africa

Two prominent preachers and church leaders in South Africa, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and Pastor Mboro, have joined hands and vowed to preach the gospel of peace and reconciliation in the rainbow nation.

Pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng, of the Incredible Happenings Ministry, and Prophet Bushiri, of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), met in Midrand, South Africa, two days ago to reconcile their differences and unify the body of Christ.

The two charismatic church heavyweights were, for the past years, allegedly drawn in sporadic verbal tirades against each other.

Prophet Bushiri spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo confirmed to Nyasa Times that the two prominent church leaders have buried their hatchets, and promised to work together.

Nyondo said it was Prophet Bushiri who extended an olive branch to Pastor Mboro and was looking forward to working with him.

“Their coming together is a great achievement and honour to the body of Christ. It is the way things must always be. Men of God must reconcile and serve God in unity. They serve the same God,” he said.

Nyondo added that Prophet Bushiri has never harboured any animosity towards Mboro; underlining that he has always respected the Durban based man of cloth.

“Men of God must learn that it’s not about competition but completion of God’s work. We need unity in the body of Christ and I am looking forward to working together with other great men and women of God in this country. We all serve God’s flock,” said Bushiri.

Bushiri clarified that he had “never hated” Mboro and had always “respected” him and his “calling”.

In an interview with Sunday World, Pastor Mboro said he was happy with the truce.

“We are servants of God and we serve one God, and fighting among ourselves is not necessary,” he said as quoted by the paper .

One employee in Bushiri’s ministry got fired after allegedly planting a story about Mboro, the Sunday World reports. According to that story, Mboro had claimed to have been to heaven and met God.

Pastor Mboro even vowed to stand with Prophet Bushiri in all the storms that he is facing as part of celebrating his 50th birthday.

The two appeared before SABC Monday night and vowed to work together in preaching peace and reconciliation in South Africa.

