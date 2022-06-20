Sungold Food Processing Company offers K1.5m sponsorship for 2022 Miss Christian Malawi’s trip to Cameroon

Sungold Food Processing Company has provided K1.5 million to the 2022 Miss Christian Malawi, Kathyrina Phiri, to enable her undertake her trip to Cameroon.

Phiri is expected to contest at Miss Christian Africa – a beauty pageant event scheduled to take place on June 25, 2022.

Speaking when she departed for Cameron on Friday at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe, Phiri expressed gratitude to the company for making her dream come true.

“I will make Malawians proud, especially youths, by bringing home the crown,” she said.

Phiri further said the pageant will focus on issues of mental health among youths in church as well as in communities.

Malawi and other nations in Africa have increased effects of mental health among youths therefore the pageant wants to help mitigate the challenges facing them, she said.

The company’s Human Resource Manager, Martha Namate, said her company believes in the importance of empowering women and young people to achieve their dream hence the sponsorship.

“Through such sponsorship, many youths will benefit from the knowledge she will get from the forum in Cameroon,” she said.

Namate added that the sponsorship included return air tickets and some expenses during her stay.

However, Miss Christian Africa is aimed at empowering women with wisdom and knowledge as well as restoring their identity so that they create a positive impact in the church and community.

African countries participating are Botswana, Malawi, Ghana, Zimbabwe, eSwatini and the host Cameroon.

