Sungold Ltd signs model Kythrina Tadala Phiri, gets sponsorship to Miss Christian Africa contest

A leading food products processing company in Malawi, Sungold Food Processing Limited has entered into a three-year contract with model Kythrina Tadala Phiri, as a brand ambassador.

In an interview after putting pen to paper, the company’s Human Resource Manager Martha Namate said during the period, Kythrina will be the face of the company’s product within and outside Malawi.

To kick start the relationship, Sungold Food Processing Limited has sponsored her trip to Cameron where she will participate at Miss Christian Africa.

“As a company, we believe in assisting the youth and women to achieve their dreams. Our signing of Kythrina and the subsequent sponsorship to Cameron will not only benefit us, but Malawi as a country.

“She not only going there as our brand ambassador but also to market Malawi, this we believe will benefit a lot the country while we are promoting her modelling skills,” she said adding that the sponsorship covers a round ticket, Visa and all the other expenses.

In an interview, Kythrina said she is optimistic that she will be successful at the contest.

“I am very grateful for the gesture the company has shown to me in particular and the youth at large. I am very happy and very pleased with the sponsorship. It really shows that the company is into youth empowerment who are the pride of Malawi.

“I am here to assure them that as a brand ambassador I will carry the name Sungold Food Processing Limited at the pegeant with pride and I am hopeful that I will do better and do a great job,” said the 26 years old model, who works as an Administrator at Malawi Olympic Committee (Moc).

Miss Christian Africa, is a pageant aimed at restoring women’s kingdom identity and equipping them to better create a positive impact in the church, the community and every sphere of influence.

Miss Christian Malawi 2022’s platform is to address issues of mental health among youth in churches. The foundation of our strategy is to demonstrate the role of the word of God in dealing with mental health challenges.

With increased effects of mental health among the youth our approach is interdenominational to help mitigate challenges facing young people in Malawi and the continent at large.

Sungold Food Processing Limited is a leading food products processing company in Malawi, producing and supplying the finest soya variants on the market.

Sungold Food Processing owners have been involved in the food manufacturing for many years and you can only expect the best quality hence our slogan: “It’s Tasty, It’s Healthy.”

