Kell Kay, Njuchi to perform at the 2022 Standard Bank Be More Race

Standard Bank Plc is proud to unveil popular urban artists Kell Kay and Eli Njuchi as the official musicians of this year’s Be More Race in Lilongwe.

Announcing the decision, Head of Brand and Marketing Nyambura Chege said the two artists will take up the entertainment slot of the race, and will aim to provide relaxation to athletes and other participants through music performances.

“We are proud to partner our local hip-hop musicians Kelly Kay and Eli for this year’s return of the Standard Bank Be More Race. This partnership with music speaks for itself about the positioning of race as a national event that unites all different interest groups,” she said.

Chege said Standard Bank has been partnering local musicians since 2017 when the race started as one way of promoting the local music industry.

“Music and sport go together. Music is heart beat for runners and Standard Bank Be More is more than just a race. It’s a rallying platform to celebrate the resilience of a nation against tough times which presented in the last two years and are prevailing,” Chege said.

Previous musicians during Be More Races have included Faith Mussa and Lawrence Khwisa, aka Lulu of the Mathumela Band.

Under the banner theme “Road 2 Recovery,” this year’s race highlights Standard Bank’s leading role in facilitating the country’s recovery efforts on both fronts of the economy and wellness after the two years of Covid-19 pandemic.

