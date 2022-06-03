Kuikunga ndi Mpamba Promo set for grand draw on June 10 

In less than 10 days—Friday, June 10, 2022—history will be made when one lucky TNM Mpamba customer will win K100 Million jackpot during the grand draw of Kuikunga ndi Mpamba promotion.

The winner of the K100 Million jackpot will share half of his cash prize (K50 million) with other TNM Mpamba (group members), thus expanding the benefit to the wider community.

TNM’s Head of Brand & Marketing, Madalitso Jonazi said all is set for the company to select the winners and share the spoils.

“This is a first in the history of consumer promotions for K100 Million to be won by one person. Unlike in gaming or gambling where one’s odds can’t be predicted, what is certain is that any customer who has used Mpamba has contributed to the country’s economic growth in one way or another as TNM plc is committed to rewarding customers for their usage as will be the case on June 10, 2022,” said Jonazi.

He said as opposed to giving the whole K100 million to an individual, TNM Mpamba decided to give K50 million or half to a group of Mpamba users who were part of the winning team (for an entry to qualify for a draw, a Mpamba customer was required to register a team of not less than 10 members).

He also thanked TNM Mpamba customers for supporting the Kuikunga ndi Mpamba promotion adding that it contributed to increased awareness of the benefits of using TNM Mpamba as an unrivalled mobile money service.

“As a business, we would like to express our gratitude to our customers and all Malawians for their patience as they waited for the outcome of the draw.

“Now we are ready and all Malawians should hold their breath as we prepare to make one amongst us K100 Million richer,” he said.

The promotion helped TNM to live by its core values that are destined to transform the lives of customers.

“Kuikunga ndi Mpamba rewarded customers and agents across the country with cash prizes. The development enabled TNM to reach to customers in our continued journey of creating possibilities and changing lives.

“The promotion was implemented by TNM Mpamba in partnership with its Value-Added Services (VAS) partner, Click Mobile” Jonazi said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!