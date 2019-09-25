Super League of Malawi slaps Wanderers with K2m fine

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has slapped Mighty Be Forward Wanderers Football Club with a K2 Million fine for committing various offenses during a league match in the first round of the 2019 Poko Poko TNM Super League encounter played at the Kamuzu Stadium on July 27.

The Super League of Malawi Disciplinary Committee convened on the 29th August, 2019 and proceeded to determine on the case in relation to charges leveled against the Club.

It was alleged that Wanderers supporters, threw stones and missiles into the pitch and at half time of the game, supporters blocked the passage to the dressing room obstructing the officiating personnel and in the process threatened to deal with referee of the day Mayamiko Kanjere.

The Nomads were charged with the offence of failure to control the actions of Supporters, threatening the match officials and bringing the game of football into disrepute which is contrary to Article 21 (2),21(6),21(9) and Article 21 (35) of the Sulom Rules and Regulations respectively.

According to Sulom General Secretary Williams Banda, Wanderers did not respond to the charges.

“Be Forward Wanderers Football Club is therefore found guilty of failure to control the actions of its Supporters during a match against Nyasa Big Bullets F.C on 27th July, 2019. Be Forward Wanderers F.C is also found guilty of bringing the game of football into disrepute” reads part of the determination released by Sulom.

The offences have attracted a total of K2 Million.

According to Article 21 (35) of the SULOM Rules and Regulations, Be Forward Wanderers Football Club is ordered to pay the sum of MK 500, 000. 00 (Five Hundred Thousand Malawi Kwacha) for its failure to control the actions of its supporters and MK 500,000.00 (Five Hundred Thousand Malawi Kwacha) for verbally insulting and threatening the match officials.

They were further fined MK 1,000,000.00 (One Million Malawi Kwacha) for bringing the game into disrepute.

The fine is payable before the club’s next official match, according to Banda.

Meanwhile, Sulom has warned Wanderers that in future matches, the Club should control the actions of its supporters and ensure that all laws of the game are followed.

Defender Stanley Sanudi has also seriously been warned for the unbecoming behavior.

