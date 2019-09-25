Expelled TN Stars seeks return, apologises to club

TN Stars Football Club management has confirmed receiving a letter of apology from their key striker Stain Dave who was expelled some weeks ago.

Dave was among the fired players after failing to comply with the club’s given ultimatum to all players who were striking to return for duties.

The players were demanding a payment of a number of their game bonuses and august salaries.

However, Director of Communications and Operations at the club Wisdom Chimgwede said the future of the player will depend on the outcome of the board meeting to be held any day.

According to Chimgwede, the issue is a family matter and will be treated with high level of confidence.

“It is a family a matter and ontop of that it is an issue between an employer and an employee” Chimgwede told a local radio.

Stain Dave has been an influential player for the Stars.

He has so far banged eight league goals six behind the leading scorer Babatunde Adepoju of Mighty Be Forward Wanderers FC.

Meanwhile, the player has apologized to the club management.

