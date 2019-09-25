Mzuni, Moyale poised to dent Wanderers title hopes

Mzuzu-based TNM Super League outfits, Mzuni Football Club and Moyale Barracks Football Club, say they are ready to host and snatch points from league leaders, Be Forward Wanderers at Mzuzu Stadium on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The Nomads come to Mzuzu after a one all draw last weekend against Silver Strikers at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Mzuni FC assistant coach, Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa, told Nyasa Times that it was going to be a tough game but his boys are geared to snatch all the three points from the visiting nomads.

“We haven’t done very well in our recent games. Instead of collecting 9 points from three games, we only collected two and this is going to be overcome on Saturday when we play Wanderers.

“We need to work extra hard to get victory on Saturday and I am very sure the boys will deliver,” explained Mwafulirwa.

On his part, Moyale Barracks coach, Collins Nkuna, said preparations for the game are just as normal as any other game but hopes to win the game.

“Second round games are always tough and every team wants to collect points. We will definitely fight tooth and nail to win the game because the three points we can get from that game will push us up on the log table,” Nkuna said.

Mzuni FC is currently on position 13 with 19 points from 18 games while Moyale Barracks is on position 8 with 26 points from 19 games.

The nomads are sitting at the summit of the log table with 40 points from 18 games. There is only a 2 point gap against their archrivals, Nyasa Big Bullets, who are second on the log. The Bullets host Dwangwa United this weekend.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :