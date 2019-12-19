Supplier, installer for Likoma, Chizumulu power gensets feels honoured for executing project

Clifford Kawinga, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Creck Hardware and General Supplies, a company which was contracted by the Government of Malawi to supply and install the four diesel powered electricity generators on Likoma and Chizumulu islands, says the successful completion of the project shows the high level capabilities indigenous individuals and companies have.

He was speaking when Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining Bintony Kutsaira, commissioned the gensets, effectively ending a dark era of prolonged power blackouts and load shedding on the two islands.

The Perkings Engine generators will be producing more than enough electricity on Likoma and Chizumulu, which is a morale boost to local business operators and international investors.

Kawinga, a successful young businessman, was actually awarded the MK952 million contract to supply and install the gensets by the Malawi Rural Electrification Program (MAREP).

Said Kawinga: “I am happy that, as Creck, we have managed to accomplish the project. We have done a great job, much greater than some international firms could have handled it.

“Look at the infrastructure here. Look at the gensets, they are big. It is a great honour to us that the minister came to commission these machines”.

He reminded his fellow Malawian enterprises that success in any business comes with putting God first, being honest and hard-working.

“For us to do this commendable job, we stuck to the specifications in our tender document. We did not compromise the quality of the materials as you can see. Perkings is one of the best brands in the United Kingdom,” said Kawinga.

The Creck CEO then assured the people of Likoma and Chizumulu islands of improved economic activities and social services–following the commissioning of the gensets.

Minister Kutsaira presided over the commissioning ceremony amid great excitement and expectation among residents of the two islands.

The minister said the development demonstrates President Peter Mutharika’s “desire and passion” to improve the lives of the people of Likoma and Chizumulu.

“The president has always wanted the people here to have enough electricity. Today is the fulfillment of the president’s desire,” said Kutsaira.

He also urged other Malawian companies to emulate the good example Kawinga has demonstrated, promising that government will always support them.

According to Kawinga, Creck Hardware and General Supplies will, for the next two years, continue helping in looking after the generators–helping out with things like management and maintenance.

Two of the gensets are 750KVAs while the other two are 450KVAs.

They have replaced an old 250KVA genset, which was struggling to generate electricity on the two islands.

Kawinga also announced that Creck will support two needy students from Likoma and Chizumulu to enable them complete their studies in Solar Technology at Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) so that they would help out in managing a solar energy farm which Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) will establish at Likoma.

