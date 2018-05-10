Supreme court annuls chieftaincy of TA Mthema in Lilongwe

May 10, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 1 Comment
 The Supreme court in Lilongwe has annulled the chieftaincy of TA Mthema in Lilongwe and has since ordered the District Commissioner to appoint a caretaker chief.

 Kadzipatike: Supreme court annulled the chieftaincy

Lawyer George Kadzipatike said the Supreme court annulled the chieftaincy because  proceedings in the High Court which installed Mr Kapalamula who was installed as the chief were marred with irregularities.
“This means the DC will have to appoint a caretaker chief,” he said.
Mr Kapalamula has been working as chief for the area for this past six years.
Watematema Mutu
Guest
Watematema Mutu

2018 minus 6 years equals 2012 which is equals to PP mess. This was the time when PP was in Government hence their mess.

25 minutes ago

