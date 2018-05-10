Supreme court annuls chieftaincy of TA Mthema in Lilongwe

The Supreme court in Lilongwe has annulled the chieftaincy of TA Mthema in Lilongwe and has since ordered the District Commissioner to appoint a caretaker chief.

Lawyer George Kadzipatike said the Supreme court annulled the chieftaincy because proceedings in the High Court which installed Mr Kapalamula who was installed as the chief were marred with irregularities.

“This means the DC will have to appoint a caretaker chief,” he said.

Mr Kapalamula has been working as chief for the area for this past six years.

