Lilongwe’s turn for ‘Be More’ City races Saturday

The final leg in the Standard Bank Be More City Races goes to Lilongwe on Saturday 12 May 2018, promising to become bigger ahead of the main race on June 9 in the administrative capital.

Lilongwe becomes the third and final city of Malawi’s three major cities to host the 10 kilometres which have become a platform for preparations by enthusiastic racers/walkers ahead of the main heat in June

Announcing the Lilongwe “Be More” leg main sponsor and organiser Standard Bank Head of Marketing and Communications Thoko Unyolo said all is set for Lilongwe city race and looking for a good to a good turn up.

“We are very excited to invite our customers, partners and anyone interested in sampling the action to come and join as we wind up the city races which we have been conducting in major cities of Blantyre and Mzuzu .We launched the city races to act as a build-up to the main race scheduled for June 9,2018 . After Blantyre, we moved to Mzuzu and now Lilongwe “said Unyolo.

Unyolo said the Lilongwe City race will cover a distance of 10 km starting from Bank’s office city centre and stretch out to Sanctuary , Parliament building roundabout , Area 18 round about ,area 10 , area 11 to Golden Peacock , Capital hotel round about and finish at the BICC .

“We are encouraging customers, families, Bank employees, fitness enthusiasts, both professional and non-pro athletes to come and join our “Be More Race” club and be part of an exciting journey towards wellness and healthier living during the finale of city races in Lilongwe which the aim to prepare racers for the challenge that lies ahead during the main race,” she said.

Blantyre and Mzuzu city races took place on 14 April and 21 April 2018 respectively.

The 2018 Be More race will take place on 9 June 2018 and it will start from the Bank’s head office in City Centre and stretch out to Area 18, Mtandire, Area 49, Area 9, Area 6, Area 47, Area 10 and head back towards the City Centre and finish at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) over a distance of 21.2 kilometres.

Standard Bank has staked K1.5 million for the first prize, K900, 000 for second prize and K550, 000 for the third prize in 21.2 Km category.

