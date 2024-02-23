Survey reveals increase in tobacco production from 120 million kgs in 2023 to 146 million in 2024

A first round report survey on crop estimates has projected an increase in this year’s tobacco leaf production to 21% from that in 2023.

In a statement released by the Tobacco Commission (TC), the country is expected to produce 146 million killogrammes of the leaf in 2024 which is an increase from 120 million killogrammes which was realized in 2023 growing season.

According to the national wide survey report conducted from January 15 to February 2, 2024, attributes the projected improved production to increased hectarage due to good prices offered in 2023, increased number of growers, increased sponsorship and availability of inputs.

In his remarks Chief Executive Officer at TC, Dr. Chindanti-Malunga says is hopeful for a better season this year.

“We look forward to a more exciting season than was the case last year. It is our hope that the recently experienced dry spell in some areas will not have a significant on tobacco production this year,” Chindanti-Malunga said.

Tobacco estimates surveys in Malawi are conducted by industry players and are coordinated by Tobacco Commission.

A second round of the tobacco estimate survey is expected to be conduction between end February and Mid-March.

