Suspect escapes from court, gets rearrested 

There was drama at Ntchisi Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday when a suspect who was answering the charge of breaking into a building, escaped from the court in full view of the police, court staff and other members of the public.

Police officers and the court staff had to run after him but failed to get him. They then started searching, only to be found hiding in a nearby maize garden by one of the court staff some minutes later.

The suspect, Patrick Mateche, 29, of Kansengwa Village in Traditional Authority Nthondo in the district ran away from the court immediately after he had his handcuffs removed and was about to get into the dock.

Mateche is said to have broken into a shop belonging to Butao Sandifolo at Fumba Village in the district on the night of January 5, this year (2018) where he stole items valued at K180, 000 contrary to Section 311 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Gladson M’bumpha, spokesperson for Ntchisi Police Station where the suspect was taken to after being re-arrested, has said apart from answering the charge of breaking into a building and committing felony therein, he will also answer the charge of escaping from lawful custody.

