ACB pounces on Macra boss Itaye over stench of corruption

Corruption-busting body Wednesday afternoon stormed Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) demanding to see top boss Godfrey Redson Itaye in connection with rampant corruption at the institution, Nyasa Times can reveal.

Itaye is at the center of top level corruption including awarding dubious contracts to his own parents in laws, worthy up to K19 million kwacha among other sandy deals.

Acting Director of Legal Affairs at the regulatory body, Dan Chiwoni, confirmed a senior ACB investigations officer paid a surprise visit to Macra headquarters housed in Macra House on 9 Salmin Amour Road in Blantyre.

Chiwoni, however, refused to shed more light about the ACB investigation.

But Nyasa Times sources said apart from the dubious contract to his mother inlaw Mrs Mercy Nseula and Cartracking contract to his father In-law, top on the cases is the 135 million kwacha developmental calendars which were never delivered to Macra.

Itaye is also alleged to have pocketed $150 thousand dollars bribe from Agilis International, a firm contracted to upgrade the controversial CIRMS well known as ‘ spy’ machine.

Just last week, Agilis top boss Rovan visited Macra to sign an extension of the upgrade of CIRMS at an inflated extra $2million US dollars, which has been shared with former Information Minister (current Minister of Local Government) and powerful ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) politician Kondwani Nankhumwa.

The CIRMS deal is a deal brokered byNankhumwa, who despite moving from Information Ministry, still calls the shots, undermining current Minister Nicholas Dausi.

The ACB move comes after Itaye bragged that he is untouchable, being one of the DPP canpaign strategists in the 2014 presidential election.

He has been funneling millions of kwachas to the ruling DPP while lining his own pockets and those of his disciples.

Meanwhile, performance at the communication regulatory body is at zero percent as staff are demotivated by being denied any professional training in ICT,Telecommunications, and Broadcasting.

Apart from Postal directorate which contributes .0001 percent of revenues to the organization.

Postal staff who are favoured by Itaye’s leadership are always globetrotting and pocketing millions of US dollars in foreign allowances.

The Macra boss has frustred all qualified professionals including denying Director of Telecoms Lloyd Momba, who unceremoniously left, followed by Deputy Director Jonathan Pinifolo, who was also frustrated into resigning.

Itayes deputy Francis Bisika, a highly qualified ICT expert had his contract terminated under dubious circumstances. Bisika is fighting for his job in court which granted him an injunction, but the matter has stalled, apparently after some arm twisting at the High Court, according to lawyer Chauncy Gondwe.

