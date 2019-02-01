Suspect in Karonga albino child abduction commits suicide as police arrest three more

One of the suspects in the abduction of Eunice Nkonjera an 18 month-old baby with albinism at Nkhwawa in Karonga on we a week ago has committed suicide in Karonga as police has arrested three more people in connection with the abduction.

Police National Spokesperson, James Kadadzera identified the deceased suspect as Donald Msafiri, 61, who is reported to be a relative to the mother of the missing child.

“It is true that one of the suspects who were interrogated by the police has committed suicide just a day after he was interrogated. Our officers have been on the ground since the child went missing in order to find the truth of the matter.

“It is sad that Msafiri has committed suicide leaving a suicide note but it will be unethical for me to reveal what is contained in the note,” said Kadadzera.

The deceased is said to have been found with a suicide note distancing himself from the abduction of the toddler and urging the police to fight to trace the perpetrators.

He, however, said police have arrested three more people but could not provide particulars of the suspects and other details.

The child was abducted last week around 4:00 am when she was sleeping with her mother, raising fears that she might have been killed.

Eunice’s mother is reportedly to have been impregnated by a Mr. Nkhonjera who did not marry her and is currently living in Livingstonia in Rumphi District.

Meanwhile, President of the Association of People with Albinism in Malawi, Overstone Kondowe has asked government to provide security to people with albinism, saying most of them are living in fear.

Albinism is a heredity condition which causes total absence of pigmentation in the skin, hair and eyes.

