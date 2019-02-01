Suspect in Karonga albino child abduction commits suicide as police arrest three more

February 1, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 2 Comments

One of the suspects in the abduction of Eunice Nkonjera an 18 month-old baby with albinism  at Nkhwawa in Karonga on we a week ago has committed suicide in Karonga as police has arrested three more people in connection with the abduction.

Baby albino who had been abducted

Police National Spokesperson, James Kadadzera identified the deceased suspect as Donald Msafiri, 61, who is reported to be a relative to the mother of the missing child.

“It is true that one of the suspects who were interrogated by the police has committed suicide just a day after he was interrogated. Our officers have been on the ground since the child went missing in order to find the truth of the matter.

“It is sad that Msafiri has committed suicide leaving a suicide note but it will be unethical for me to reveal what is contained in the note,” said Kadadzera.

The deceased is said to have been found with a suicide note distancing himself from the abduction of the toddler and urging the police to fight to trace the perpetrators.

He, however, said police have arrested three more people but could not provide particulars of the suspects and other details.

The child was abducted last week around 4:00 am when she was sleeping with her mother, raising fears that she might have been killed.

Eunice’s mother is reportedly to have been impregnated by a Mr. Nkhonjera who did not marry her and is currently living in Livingstonia in Rumphi District.

Meanwhile, President of the Association of People with Albinism in Malawi, Overstone Kondowe has asked government to provide security to people with albinism, saying most of them are living in fear.

Albinism is a heredity condition which causes total absence of pigmentation in the skin, hair and eyes.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
JoovidoCHAPONDA MAIZE Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Joovido
Guest
Joovido

Government can best provide security to albinos by creating a special village for them other than having security for each one of them individually which I believe is very impossible

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 minutes ago
CHAPONDA MAIZE
Guest
CHAPONDA MAIZE

People of this area believe in witchcraft too much —all their businesses are full of blood –remember its where that man who prepared his own grave before actually his death —

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
24 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes