Suspected criminals exhume body for private parts at Mzimba Boma

Malawi Police has confirmed that suspected criminals have exhumed the body of Vasco Nkhoma who committed suicide in his video showroom in Mzimba on Monday last week.

Mzimba Police Public Relations Officer, Peter Botha, said the grave was found tampered with by a villager who was passing by the grave yard on return from his maize field and informed group village head Wilson Chipeta.

Botha said the chief called elders to witness the abomination then informed police.

“The police visited the scene and discovered that private parts of the body had been cut off,” he said.

Botha said Vasco Nkhoma, 30, from Mlambe Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Nazombe in Phalombe District was found hanging dead in hid video show room at the Boma and was buried in a grave within the area.

The police re-exhumed the body and found that the coffin was broken and the body had no genitals.

The law enforcers and the villagers, reburied the body after recording statements.

Some people suspected foul play on the death of Nkhoma suggesting that he was killed then hanged.

Police report after postmortem indicated that death was due to strangulation.

