Suspects hold a beer party inside Karonga Police cell, shoots video and shares it

January 22, 2024

Police in Karonga have launched investigations into a video clip circulating on social media showing suspects taking beers whilst in police custody.

District Police Publicist Sergeant George Mulewa has told Nyasatimes that the investigations are aimed at establishing whether the suspects are the ones being kept at the station.

Mulewa was, however, mum as to when the investigations will be concluded saying it varies depending on the nature of an offence.

However, our inside sources indicate that over the weekend Karonga police arrested a renowned businessperson at Boma for allegedly manhandling a colleague.

This business person, because of his connection within the police, was allowed to enter into the cell with loads of beer and was shooting videos.

It was also alleged that the business person is not in good terms with the current officer in charge as such he shot the video deliberately to embarrass the police boss.

