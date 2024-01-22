Prophet Liabunya tells Peter Mutharika to quit active politics: “Let the young take over.”

Democratic Progressive party DPP President Peter Mutharika has been told to resign from active politics and pave way for young blood.

Prophet Austin Liyabunya, Founder and President of Worldwide Winning Life Ministries International, has made the statement in a brief Video released on 21 January, 2024 which we seen have seen.

Liyabunya said it will be good for Mutharika to leave the political stage amicably without being embarrassed.

He added that as far as he is concerned and a prophet, Mutharika will never rule this country again.

In his prophecy Liyabunya reminds the former President that he once told him that he will rule Malawi though would be a term president which came to pass.

Liabunya came to limelight when he released a prophecy after Peter Mutharika ascended to the presidency saying he would be a one term president for refusing to obey instructions saying President Lazarus Chakwera would takeover.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!