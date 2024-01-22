First ever professional mining, exploration company launched in Lilongwe

The first ever mining and exploration company has been launched in the country to give professional and technical assistance to the mining industry.

Minister of Mining Monica Chiyang’anamuno launched the Tanzanian based mining, exploration, oil and gas company, Azurite Management and Consultancy at Bingu International Convemtion Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe on Friday.

Chang’anamuno hailed the launch of the company saying it will boost the mining sector in the country as it will be working with different companies in the sector.

Chang’anamuno emphasised the importance of having such companies saying they are well experienced in the mining sector thereby helping in economic development.

“We are happy to launch this company as it will be giving services to large scale businesses that are into mining.

“Azurite Management and Consultancy is a company that is heavily grounded in the mining sector.

“The company aims to provide unparalleled expertise and support to mining companies,” Chang’anamuno said.

She added that Malawi Government is trying its best to give the private sector a conducive environment for them to come in with their different businesses.

Azurite Management and Consultancy Business Development Manager, Siziwe Mkandawire said Azurite saw that many people in the country lacked a professional advisor in the mining industry hence the launch of the company.

“We are here to explore possibilities in the mining industry like mining in Karonga and Balaka.

“As such, we want to give solutions to the problems which clients face in this industry,” she said.

Azurite Management and Consultancy will be working in collaboration with Malawi Government to create a productive mining industry.