NGOs confident Chakwera administration will navigate economic challenges, foster economic prosperity

The National Advocacy Platform (NAP) – a network of 10 like-minded civil society organizations in Malawi – has expressed confidence that President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and his incumbent administration will navigate through economic challenges and foster prosperity for all.

The platform’s national chairperson Benedicto Kondowe, through a statement titled ‘Towards economic recovery: Navigating Challenges, Building Confidence, and Fostering Prosperity’, has since applauded the Minister of Finance, Simplex Chithyola Banda, for undertaking pivotal initiatives in its pursuit to achieve the goals.

Kondowe cited the restoration of direct budget support, securing of the IMF’s Extended Credit Facility (ECF), and implementing strategic projects with the World Bank and European Union as some of the feats that give Malawians hope that there is better future.

“NAP acknowledges the Minister of Finance’s commendable efforts in restoring the economy and fostering public confidence, including securing ECF from the IMF and implementing strategic projects with the World Bank and EU. Inclusive pre-budget consultations demonstrate a commitment to diverse governance, emphasizing transparency and collaboration,” reads the statement in part.

Kondowe further commends the government for its nonpartisan backing during economic downturns and Cyclone Recovery, emphasizing transparent, inclusive measures, and cross-party collaboration to maximize impact.

He, however, emphasized the need for the Chakwera government to reinforce accountability and fiduciary responsibility in executing support measures to ensure that every deserving Malawian reaps the benefits.

He further urges the government to address corruption, governance, and effective utilization of public finances, including sustained fiscal discipline and financial transparency, stressing that this is imperative for maintaining donor trust and ensuring sustained economic recovery.

Meanwhile, NAP has called for enhanced collaboration among key sectors for a resilient and diversified economy, emphasizing a cohesive approach in agriculture, trade and industry, mining, tourism, labor, and finance.

Kondowe stated that a cohesive approach among these sectors will contribute to a more resilient and diversified economy.

“NAP remains steadfast in its commitment to collaborate with the government for positive change. The commendable efforts in the economy, inclusion of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), and active participation in international engagements signify significant progress toward building a resilient and prosperous Malawi. We call upon all Malawians to unite in support of the Ministry of Finance, supporting the successful implementation of strategies that will pave the way for a harmonious and prosperous future. Additionally, we encourage the Minister of Finance to persist in the current trajectory, leveraging the achievements made, including the maintenance of an open door policy. This approach enables Malawians to contribute meaningfully to the revitalization of our economy while ensuring continued goodwill from development partners and other strategic stakeholders,” concludes the statement.

The statement has been endorsed by its member networks and organizations, which include the Malawi Economic Justice Network (MEJN), Malawi Health Network (MHEN), Centre for Social Accountability and Transparency (CSAT), NGO Coalition on Child Rights (NGO CCR), NGO Gender Coordination Network (NGO GCN), Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) and Malawi CSO led Black Economic Empowerment Movement.

Others are Citizen Alliance (CA), Civil Society Education Coalition Network (CSEC) and Forum for National Development (FND).

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!