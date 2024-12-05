SWAM says Airtel Top 8 Media Awards fuels growth in Sports Journalism

The Sports Writers Association of Malawi (SWAM) has disclosed that the introduction of the Airtel Top 8 Media Awards category is playing a key part in inspiring as well as elevating the standard of sports reporting in the country.

SWAM General Secretary, Wesyslas Chirwa made the remarks as the association, in partnership with Airtel Malawi Plc invited submissions for the Airtel Top 8 Season 7 awards whose submission window was opened on November 23 2024 and is set to be closed on December 23, 2024.

According to the announcement, sports journalists in the country are encouraged to submit at least three entries in one of the categories which include; Best Print, Online, Television, Radio and Photo Journalist.

“For the past six years that Airtel Malawi has been recognizing and rewarding journalists for their outstanding coverage of the country’s Top 8 football competition, I must admit that it has played a crucial role in improving sports journalism,” explained Chirwa.

He expressed SWAM’s excitement about the return of the important initiative, made possible by Airtel Malawi’s continued sponsorship of the Airtel Top 8.

Chirwa further, urged all sports journalists in the country to submit their entries to the Department of Journalism and Media Studies at the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) before the deadline which is December 23.

“The evolution of TV, radio, and photojournalism over the years is a testament to the impact of Airtel Malawi’s awards. The competitive packages offered to winners and the insightful feedback from judges have been key to driving this great transformation,” he said.

