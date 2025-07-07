Swinging for Culture: Inkosi ya Makosi Gomani V Leads Charity Golf Drive for Umhlangano Festival

The greens of Blantyre Sports Club came alive this weekend as Inkosi ya Makosi Gomani V led over 68 golfers in a powerful display of unity, culture, and charity during the Umhlangano Charity Golf Tournament—a fundraising event for the 2025 Umhlangano wa Maseko Ngoni cultural festival.

Organised under the banner of the Maseko Ngoni Heritage Trust, the tournament is part of a wider effort to mobilise resources ahead of the prestigious festival, set to take place from September 4th to 6th at Nkolimbo Village in Ntcheu District.

Among the high-profile participants on the course was Inkosi ya Makhosi M’mbelwa V, further elevating the significance of the event. Golfers teed off not just for sport, but for heritage—driven by a shared passion to preserve and promote the rich Maseko Ngoni culture.

Speaking on the sidelines of the tournament, Donbell Mandala, Chairperson of the Organising Committee, said the aim is to raise K15 million toward the festival’s overall K150 million budget.

“This tournament is more than a game—it’s a cultural investment. Every swing, every putt today is a step closer to staging a festival that celebrates who we are and where we come from,” Mandala said.

With heritage, honour, and a bit of healthy competition on full display, the Umhlangano Charity Golf Tournament proves that culture is not just something to be remembered—but something to be championed.

