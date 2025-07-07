Vitumbiko Mumba Tops Times Group Poll as MCP Favourite Running Mate—Atupele Trails, Usi Falters

A new survey by Times Group has shaken the political landscape, placing Vitumbiko Mumba miles ahead of his rivals in the race to become the Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) next presidential torchbearer.

According to the findings released on Sunday, Mumba secured an overwhelming 62.8% of the votes—1,722 out of the total polled respondents—making him the clear favourite among the public and party sympathisers surveyed.

His landslide lead has sent a clear message: a growing portion of the electorate sees him as the future of the MCP.

Trailing far behind is Atupele Muluzi, who despite his high profile and political lineage, managed only 20.4% support.

Even more surprising is the poor showing by Vice President Michael Usi, who polled at just 9.3%, despite his current role in government and wide public appeal. Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara, Abida Mia, and Richard Chimwendo Banda were also listed in the poll but received minimal backing.

The survey also included categories such as “None” and “Non”—an indicator of either voter apathy or indecision—but their presence did little to shake Mumba’s commanding lead.

Conducted by the country’s leading media house, Times Group, the poll adds new dimensions to the ongoing debate about succession planning within the ruling MCP, as speculation grows around President Lazarus Chakwera’s potential successor. Mumba’s unexpected dominance suggests a shifting tide in public opinion, with growing appetite for a new face and a break from recycled political figures.

While some political analysts have questioned the depth and methodology of the poll, the symbolic power of Mumba’s lead cannot be ignored. It could influence internal party dynamics and even affect coalition negotiations ahead of the 2025 General Elections.

One thing is certain: Vitumbiko Mumba’s name is no longer on the margins—it’s in bold.

