Tabitha reaches another milestone: Named in UEFA player of year team

Malawian women’s football Tabitha Chawinga’s sterling performance in French Top Women’s League for PSG Feminines did not go unnoticed as she capped it by being named in Uefa Player of the Year Team.

Selected by Europe’s football governing body, the Malawian is the only African as well as Paris Saint-Germain by being named in the Uefa Women Team of the Year.

The Malawi National Women’s Football Team captain is the only one from PSG Feminine in the team comprising players from four teams. Other players are from Lyon, Chelsea and champions Barcelona.

Tabitha was voted as a forward with Caroline Graham Hansen of Barcelona of Norway and Lyon’s French player Kadidiatou Diani.

Lindsey Michelle Horan of the US, Spanish Barcelona’s Patricia Guijarro and her teammate Aitana Bonmati of Italy were named in the midfield.

The defence comprises French player Selma Bacha of Lyon, English player Jess Carter of Chelsea, Irene Parades Fernandes and Barcelona’s English player Lucia Roberta Bronze and Chilean Claudia Endler of Lyon is the goalkeeper.

In an interview, Tabitha who was on loan at PSG Feminine and has six-month remaining on her contract said she was excited with the development.

“This is the icing on the cake for a season to remember in France. It has proved that with God everything is possible,” she said.

Her feat is no surprise as she was named the fastest player of the Uefa Women’s Champions League and her record was not broken despite that her team lost to local rivals Lyon in the semi-finals of the competition.

Chawinga also won French Player of the Year sharing it with former PSG’s Men world star Kylian Mbappe, who has since left the club.

She also won the Golden Boot with 18 goals as well as the team’s Player of the Year.

