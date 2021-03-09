Taking your career to the next level

Many people want to take their career to the next level so that they can earn more money, take on more responsibilities and enjoy the satisfaction from taking a big step forward in their life. There are many reasons why someone would want to take their career to the next level, but people often do not know the best ways to go about doing this and/or do not have the drive. While it will depend on your specific situation, there are a few effective strategies to try that should certainly help and could allow you to take the next step sooner rather than later.

Work Out What the Next Step Is

Many people want to progress their career but are unsure on what the next step actually is. This is why you need to spend some time researching your options and looking to see whether there is a logical progression or if you perhaps want to move into a different industry. Many people find it helpful to have a career path mapped out that will help them to stay focused and motivated, but of course, times change so you may want to diverge from this path if you want a new challenge.

Speak to Your Boss

It is always a good idea to speak to your boss when you want to take the next step in your career. Having open dialogue about the situation will be practical and helpful as they will either be able to help this to happen quickly or they could tell you what needs to be done to reach the next level. Additionally, once you have communicated your desire to progress, it will also encourage them to take action as they will know that you could start to look elsewhere if you are unable to progress within the business. Of course, you cannot expect to get a promotion if you are not putting in the work and excelling in your role, so make sure that your performance levels are high prior to speaking to them.

Start Looking Around

Leading on from this, it is also a good idea to start looking around and considering your options at this stage. People often prefer to stay put and progress within a company, but this is not always possible and sometimes a move away will be the best way to progress your career. Keep in mind that many businesses plan to continue with remote work moving forward, so you could expand your radius and benefit from a much wider net.

Upskill

You may also need to upskill in order to progress and advance your career. Learning new skills will not only help to improve your performance, but it also shows that you have the right attitude and mindset and this is hugely important for employers. Think about any weaknesses that you might have or skills that would be useful at the next level in your career and then find ways to develop these.

Earn an Online MBA

Following on from this, an online MBA is a qualification which will certainly help you to progress and there is rising demand for professionals with an online MBA, so the market is strong for graduates. It is important to know what to look out for with an online MBA program, so visit this website to discover how to find the right one for you. Additionally, the fact that you can earn the qualification online makes it much easier to fit into your schedule and should help you to balance work and study so that your performance does not drop.

Speak to a Recruitment Agency

It is certainly worthwhile searching for vacancies yourself and contacting businesses directly, but it is also worth registering your interest with a recruitment agency especially if there is one that specializes in your industry. They may have access to vacancies that would be hard to find otherwise and it is a much easier way to find new job opportunities, plus they may be able to offer personalized advice and support to strengthen your application.

Document Your Success

In order to reach the next step in your career, you need to be able to show how you have succeeded in your current position and what you have gotten out of it. It is easy to clam up when asked what your accomplishments have been, which is why you need to spend time thinking about what you have achieved and learned and to have tangible evidence of this. Similarly, having an “elevator pitch” is useful and will help you to succinctly communicate why you are the right person for the job.

Expand and Lean on Your Network

During times of change in your career, you should always look to your network as these are the times where they can help. You should look to expand your network and ask around to see if there are any opportunities to take advantage of. Crucially, a network needs to be built and maintained over time, so you need to show an interest in others and be willing to help people out when they are in a similar position.

Practice for Interviews

Many people fall down at the interview stage, which is understandable because they can be incredibly stressful, especially if you have not had one for a while. This is why preparation and practicing beforehand is so important, as well as thinking about the questions that might be asked as well as what questions you should ask – always remember that it is also an opportunity for you to see if you want to work there. Many people also find that steps like getting a haircut and buying a new outfit for the interview to be helpful.

Many people want to take the next step in their career but are unsure how to go about doing this. These are all effective strategies that will hopefully help you to take the next step, earn more money and get a great sense of personal satisfaction. It is not always easy and you will need to make sure that it is the right time, but taking the next step should be hugely rewarding and help you to get more from your career.

