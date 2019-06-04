Talented photographer Rodgers Moffat dies, tributes pour in for late Grace Chinga’s ex-hubby

Malawi’s renowned freelancing photographer Rodgers Moffat has died.

The celebrated photographer, who married late female gospel music queen late Grace Chinga died on Tuesday morning.

The cause of his death was yet to be known as the article was being posted.

The burial arrangements also remained sketchy.

Journalist Maurice Nkawihe, who currently works as Lilongwe Water Board,

described the late Rodgers as a jovial man.

Nkawihe recalled covering the deceased divorce court case for Nyasa Times against his former and late wife Grace.

“I met Moffat in 2007 while covering their (him and late Grace Chinga) divorce case. He was fascinated by how detailed I was with my articles about the divorce; in his words, I made efforts to balance up facts,” recalled Nkawihe through a social media post on Tuesday.

“Its undisputed fact that he was one of the best photographers in town, we remained in touch after the case and once in while he would share some of his photos for my articles. He was humble and friendly, and will be sorely missed. Rest well Moffat.” he concluded.

On his part, gospel musician Wyclliffe Chimwendo described late Moffat as someone who had an inborn talent in his photography profession.

“He never went to any school of journalism but his precision to produce nice photos was amazing. He was there when the first multi party government was ushered in and took pictures of high profile people. No one returned his work,” narrated Chimwendo.

He also hailed and revealed that Moffat played a big role for his late divorced wife Grace to flourish in the music circles.

“His passion for art assisted his late wife to stardom. Grace had the support of this man to come out to the public. I first knew him in Zingwangwa in 1994/5 and he took my first album cover photo along the Chimwankhunda dam. In this man I saw talent in photography and passion for his work,” recalled Chimwendo.

