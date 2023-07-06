Tanzania’s presence at independence celebrations signifies special friendship – Chakwera

President Lazarus Chakwera has described the presence of Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the 59th National Independence celebrations as special friendship between the people of the two countries.

President Chakwera was speaking on Thursday in Lilongwe during celebrations marking 59 years of independence from the colonial rule.

“I want you to know that our joy in hosting you a state visit and a guest of honour in our celebrations is an expression of our gratitude for the special friend we have in you and the Tanzanian people,” he said.

Adding that fresh in memory and minds of all Malawians is the most recent example when Malawi was devastated by Tropical Cyclone Freddy and Tanzania was the first nation to come to the country’s aid with practical and material support.

It gives me great joy to tell you in front of and on behalf of all Malawians that you have the thanks if a grateful nation, he said.

The President therefore said it was fitting that all the presidents in the world and of all our friends in earth, it should be President Hassan and Tanzania people joining Malawi in this year’s independence celebrations.

” Your presence here has added so much flavour that it has deepened our happiness,” he said.

The vising Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan commended Malawi for maintaining peace since attaining its independence.

“We share common identities. We got our independence after you here,” she said.

Meanwhile, President Chakwera and the visiting President Hassan will visit flood survivors of cyclone Freddy on Friday.

