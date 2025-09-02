Tay Grin Explains How He Secured Forex to Bring Awilo and Wizkid to Malawi

At a time when Malawi is battling crippling forex shortages, rapper and Tourism and Cultural Ambassador Tay Grin has explained how he managed to achieve the extraordinary: securing the foreign currency needed to bring African music giants Awilo Longomba and Wizkid to perform in the country.

For weeks, questions have swirled about whether such high-profile artists were really being paid, and if so, how. Tay Grin has now provided clarity — and his explanation places Malawi at the center of a cultural breakthrough.

“The truth is, what you’re now seeing are the results of my role as Tourism and Cultural Ambassador,” Tay Grin said. “My travels to platforms like the BET Awards and other international forums have opened doors and built partnerships that make such milestones possible.”

According to him, Malawi is reaping the benefits of networks and opportunities created through his ambassadorial role, supported by government, which has made it possible to engage and secure global artists.

“This is bigger than me — it’s something every Malawian should be proud of,” he stressed. “We are now hosting global superstars right here at home, and in doing so, we are bringing the much-needed visibility, investment, and growth to our industry.”

Economic and Tourism Impact

Analysts say the move goes beyond entertainment. Hosting international stars like Awilo and Wizkid means hotels, lodges, and restaurants in Lilongwe and Blantyre are set to benefit from increased bookings. Local businesses — from transport providers to food vendors and event suppliers — are also positioned to cash in on the influx of visitors.

Tourism experts add that the concerts offer priceless international visibility. With Wizkid commanding a massive global fanbase and Awilo being an African household name, Malawi gains exposure that money alone could not buy. This positions the country as a rising destination for international events, cultural tourism, and foreign investment.

Cultural commentators argue that the milestone could mark a turning point for Malawi’s creative sector, which has long struggled with underfunding and lack of global connections. “What Tay Grin has done is to show that Malawi can play in the big league,” one industry observer said. “This is not just a concert — it’s a rebranding of the country’s image on the global stage.”

A New Era for Malawi’s Creative Industry

For years, Malawians have looked abroad for blockbuster entertainment experiences, traveling to Zambia, South Africa, or Tanzania to see international acts. Now, Malawi itself is becoming a host nation — a shift that could inspire more global partnerships and investment in the arts.

By successfully navigating forex challenges and leveraging his international ambassadorial networks, Tay Grin has set a precedent that many hope will be sustained: turning Malawi into a hub where culture, tourism, and business converge.

“This is Malawi’s moment,” Tay Grin said. “It’s time we celebrated ourselves and showed the world that we can stand shoulder to shoulder with the best.”

