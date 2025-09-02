EU commends NICE for fostering participatory democracy through political debates

Head of Cooperation at the European Union (EU) delegation to Malawi, George Dura, has commended National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Public Trust fostering and entrenching democracy and good governance through political debates during election periods.

Dura made the remarks at Mbinzi LEA School in Lilongwe where he led a team of EU officials in witnessing a debate NICE organized for candidates vying for a parliamentary seat in Lilongwe Bwaila Constituency.

He said debates are crucial for promoting good governance and democracy by fostering informed decision-making, enabling public participation and accountability, promoting transparency, and encouraging critical thinking among citizens.

“We’re extremely proud to partner with NICE to be able to support their activities. We believe that in an open, free and vibrant society, political debates are extremely important to be able to discuss real topics and issues of concern for everyday persons and everyday concerns,” he said.

EU is the longest development partner for the NICE, promoting good governance and democracy by conducting extensive civic and voter education, supporting election observation to ensure fairness and credibility, and empowering marginalized groups, particularly women, in political processes.

Dura said the EU Delegation to Malawi is particularly happy that the debates are open to everybody, opening opportunities for all ideas to be “So, we’re very happy to be gathered here today to witness this debate between two political candidates in this constituency, here in Area 3. I think it’s important to be able to exchange peacefully on ideas, because the election needs to be won on the basis of the merit of your idea, not on who you know, not necessarily on handouts and other things. And I think this is what NICE is also seeking to promote through these events,” he narrated.

NICE District Programmes Officer Lilongwe Urban, Hajira Ali, assured that her organization will continue fostering citizen engagement by encouraging accountability from public officials, promoting peaceful coexistence through dialogue, and using accessible methods like film shows to reach rural communities.

