Malawi Moves Passport Registration Fully Online, Digital Payments to Roll Out Next Week

Malawi has taken another major leap in modernizing its passport system by rolling out a fully digital registration process, a move expected to end the long queues that have historically plagued Immigration Department offices. Starting immediately, Malawians at home and abroad can complete the entire application process online, while from next week, payments will also be made directly through a secure government website.

According to the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services, the new system allows applicants to upload their personal details, National ID numbers, and passport photographs online. Once submitted, applicants can book appointments for biometric capture where necessary, monitor the progress of their application, and receive updates in real time.

Officials say this breakthrough will be especially valuable for Malawians in the diaspora, who can now initiate applications remotely without relying on relatives or costly third-party services.

“This is a giant step forward in efficiency and convenience. We are ensuring that every Malawian, no matter where they are in the world, can access passport services with ease,” said Homeland Security Minister Ezekiel Ching’oma.

The final piece of the system—online payments—will go live next week. This will allow applicants to pay through multiple electronic channels, including international debit and credit cards, mobile money, and online banking. Previously, payments were a bottleneck in the process, often forcing applicants to stand in long queues at banks or government offices.

The digital passport upgrade is backed by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the United Nations agency responsible for setting global standards in air travel documents. ICAO-compliant passports are recognized worldwide, guaranteeing that Malawian passports meet the highest levels of security and international acceptance.

Since the reforms began, the Immigration Department has already printed over 1,000 new passports under the new system, with the first batch delivered within hours of application. Minister of Homeland Security Ezekiel Ching’oma received his passport within the same day to demonstrate efficiency.

The reform is being driven by Madras Security Printers Limited, the Indian company contracted by the Malawi Government to manage passport issuance. Madras has installed state-of-the-art systems capable of handling thousands of applications daily, ensuring that backlogs, which have been a major public frustration in recent years, will soon be a thing of the past.

The company has also assured Malawians that the new digital infrastructure is fully secure, protecting applicants’ sensitive personal data and payment details from cyber threats.

For decades, passport acquisition in Malawi was associated with chaotic scenes at Immigration offices, where citizens queued for hours—sometimes days—just to be attended to. With the new online process and upcoming e-payment option, the government says it has now eliminated the causes of these inefficiencies.

“This is about restoring dignity to Malawians. No one should have to sleep outside Immigration offices to access a passport in 2025,” said Minister Ching’oma.

The reforms are part of Malawi’s broader Digital Transformation Agenda, which aims to align government services with modern technology. Authorities say the success of the passport project will pave the way for other digital services in immigration, including permits, visas, and border management systems.

With ICAO compliance secured, production capacity expanded, and online applications now open to all Malawians worldwide, the passport system overhaul represents a new era in service delivery.

