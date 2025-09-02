AFORD Hits Back at MCP, Accuses Ruling Party of Lies, Violence and Intimidation

The Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) has launched a scathing attack on the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), accusing the ruling party of spreading lies, engaging in violence, and abusing state power to silence opposition voices.

In two strongly-worded statements released on Tuesday, AFORD dismissed allegations made by MCP’s Secretary General that the party orchestrated violence and stole MK17 million during a confrontation in Kasungu involving AFORD President Enock Chihana’s convoy. AFORD described the claims as “baseless fabrications” and an attempt by MCP to divert attention from its own “thuggish behavior.”

AFORD’s National Publicity Secretary, Annie Amatullah Maluwa, condemned the detention of AFORD and DPP district governors in Kasungu — Mr. Bikoko and Mr. Major — without justification, calling it “a blatant abuse of power and a shameless attempt to silence opposition voices.” She warned that the party would not be intimidated by what she termed MCP’s “toxic leadership which thrives on lies, intimidation, and deception.”

“The MCP’s days of deceit are numbered. The truth will prevail and their attempts to distort it will ultimately fail. AFORD remains committed to peaceful and democratic principles, and we will not be provoked into violence,” Maluwa declared.

The statements also accused MCP officials, including Chikondi Kampachike, of attempting to hijack Chihana’s convoy in Kasungu, describing the incident as a deliberate ploy to score political points while distracting Malawians from the ruling party’s failures.

AFORD’s fiery rebuttal deepens the ongoing political tension as the 2025 elections draw closer, with both parties trading accusations of violence and misconduct. Analysts warn that such confrontations risk escalating into voter apathy and potential unrest if left unchecked.

