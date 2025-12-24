Tay Grin, Gemini Major Set to Deliver the Ultimate Year-Ending, Year-Opening Spectacle at Rivwa & Grill in Lilongwe

As the final pages of the year turn, Tay Grin and Gemini Major are preparing to write what promises to be the most unforgettable finale—and opening—Malawi’s entertainment calendar has ever seen.

Branded Roaring 25 with the King, the all-white exclusive party is more than a countdown event. It is being billed as a statement night, one designed to close the year in grand fashion and usher in the new one with elegance, energy and unmatched vibe. The show will take place at Rivva Lounge and Grill in Lilongwe, a venue carefully chosen to match the ambition of the night.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lilongwe on Monday, Tay Grin said the partnership between Black Rhino Entertainment and Rivva is intentional—crafted to deliver an experience rather than just another party.

“This is about creating a moment people will remember long after the fireworks fade,” Tay Grin said.

“Rivva sits right by the river, it has world-class cuisine and the right atmosphere. Together, we are creating an experience that will leave people mesmerised and excited to step into the New Year in style.”

Sharing the spotlight is Gemini Major, who made it clear that the night will not follow the usual script.

“I wouldn’t even call it a performance,” he said.

“This is a Mr Man experience—pure vibes, pure energy, and exclusives people have never heard before.”

Limited to just 200 guests, the all-white affair is designed as a high-end, invitation-only celebration, blending music, luxury and spectacle. The night will feature electrifying performances by Tay Grin and Gemini Major, sets from UK-based international DJ Tee, a five-star dining experience, champagne service and a fireworks display to mark the symbolic crossing from one year into the next.

As the clock ticks toward midnight, organisers say the event is not just about saying goodbye to the old year—but setting the tone for the new one.

For those lucky enough to secure a spot, Roaring 25 with the King is shaping up to be the ultimate way to end a year and begin another—loud, stylish, and unforgettable.

