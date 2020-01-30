Tay Grin new video ‘Too much’, Trace music channel to premier Friday

Malawi’s rapper Limbani Kalilani better known as Tay Grin has disclosed that his latest music video  titled ‘Too much’ is ready for release and will be premiered by the international  Trace music channel this Friday.

Tay Grin in Sandton, South Africa shooting ‘Too much’ music video
Tay Grin final touches

In an interview with Nyasa Times from South Africa, Tay Grin, said  he expects his first single this year to be an a hit.

The artist, popularly known as Nyau King,  personally travelled to Johannesburg to fine tune the music video before the world premiere on   Trace music channel.

‘Too Much’  will be following the lines of Tay Grin’s  other  hits Kanda,  Chipapapa, which  were major hits on the  Trace music channel Africa Top 10 Chat.

Tay Grin has been up and about pushing his new content and pursuing more international collaborations.

