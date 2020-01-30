Truth will set me free, Ansah: MEC chair ‘at peace’ hopes to be vindicated she operated within the law

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah is anxiously waiting for vindication that she operated within the law if the High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court will dismiss the presidential election nullification petition case.

Ansah has been facing resignation calls which have at times turned violent for allegedly compromising herself and mismanaging the May 21 Tripartite Elections and purportedly favouring President Peter Mutharika.

But she dismisses the accusations of her personal bias as unfounded and baseless.

Ansah, a judge of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, rejected any calls for her to resign on principle, saying she will wait for the court’s judgement on the matter to decide whether to call it quits.

On record , she said the truth shall vindicate her.

“When I was Attorney General I worked, I left and I am at peace. I don’t look over my shoulders.

“So, the truth, will set me free. And it is the truth that will come from this,” said Ansah after managing the May 2019 elections.

“After I have done all the work here, I will pat myself at the back and say well done Jane Ansah you have done according to the law,” she stressed.

She also insisted that the elections were not rigged

Ansah said: “What I can say is that I did my work according to law.”

The five-judge panel comprising Healey Potani, Ivy Kamanga, Dingiswayo Madise, Redson Kapindu and Mike Tembo have set Monday 9am February 3 2020 as the day of delivery of judgement..

In the case, two of the presidential candidates in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections—UTM Party’s Saulos Chilima (the first petitioner) and Lazarus Chakwera of MCP (the second petitioner)—want the court to nullify presidential election results over alleged irregularities, especially in the results management system.

Mutharika, who was declared winner of the elections, is the first respondent with MEC as the second respondent.

