Tay Grin reacts to ‘get married’ slurs

Multiple award winning rapper Tay Grin has reacted to social media memes mocking the rapper to get married.

Social media has been awash with pictures and memes with words, “Tay Grin akwatile (Tay Grin should get married)” and “He is Limbani Kalilani. The first man to say no to marriage in 1874”.

Reacting to one picture on Instagram, Tay Grin – a father of one daughter – sarcastically urged for patience while asking for someone to marry him.

He commented, “Someone just marry me! Mpakana ma demo zomwezi. Don’t worry when the time is right, We shall have a big wedding and you are all invited.”

Replying to a meme on Twitter, he wrote, “Mwati simuzanditulila mkazi pa khomo.”

Coincidentally, the calls have become louder after fellow celebrated musician Kell Kay got engaged to his sweetheart Tamanda last weekend.

Born as Limbani Mkandawire on 15 June 1984, Tay Grin is founder and owner of Black Rhyno, an Entertainment and Event Promotion company which helps to promote events across Malawi.

In 2014, Tay Grin won a Black Entertainment Film Fashion Television and Arts (BEFFTA) award for Best International African Act.

In 2016, he won the BEFFTA Star Award in the music category.

