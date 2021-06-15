Tay Grin returns with new single ‘Joseph Kalilani’

Malawian Hip-hop star Limbani Kalilani, also known as Tay Grin, returns with a brand-new song ‘Joseph Kalilani’, off his upcoming third full album ‘Different Shades of Grin’ due this year.

The single marks his solo project in 2021 as the Nyau King is set to continue his impressive trajectory with this latest release.

‘Joseph Kalilani’ will hit the airwaves on Monday, 14 June 2021 and will come out with a trendsetting locally-produced music videoshot and edited by Vinny Visuals in Blantyre.

The track, produced by Slo Beatz, is a rap song inspired by Tay Grin’s grandfather, Joseph Kalilani, who the rapper describes as a man who had too much swag back in the day –always wanted to be extraordinaire and always stood for hard-work and quality-the traits which the multi-award-winning artist adopted.

“Don’t be no regular guy and whatever you do in your life do it to the maximum, don’t be limited by your situation, where you come from or where you are, exceed expectations.

“When you listen to the song, the first verse is talking about my success; I’ve done stuff, I’ve done songs that are successful and that’s how I live my life, doing stuff that are successful.”

“And the end of it is advising everyone just to be on top of the game in whatever they do; finish your game, be the best version of who you can be and then you get what you want to do – if it’s a guy, ‘don’t be no regular Joe/ and if it’s a girl, there’s a line that says ‘don’t be no regular hoe/finish your game become a pro/’, all I’m saying is whether you’re a woman in business or whatever you do always strive to standout, do so much more and be successful,” he sings.

“It’s an anthem for everyone to just embrace who they are and maximise and work hard.”

‘Joseph Kalilani’ comes out after Tay Grin last released ‘Too Much’ on January 31 2020, a song that was produced by Jillz in South Africa, where he also shot the music video.

Other recent projects are collaborations with Kell Kay on ‘Nakupenda’ and Janta on ‘Bachelor Ndi Dolo’ and appearance on a Tapps Production’s ‘Global Message’, a song that also featured Tigris, also released last year.

