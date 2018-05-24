Tcheta and Mwamaso in a non-title fight bout

Two renowned middle weight boxers in the country, Simion Tcheta and Felix Mwamaso will on the June 3, 2018 exchange punches in a non title fight bout organised by Ngwenyama Boxing Promotions in Lilongwe.

The bout will take place at the described as theatre of boxing in the country at M1 Centre Point along the M1 Road in Lilongwe.

In an interview on Thursday spokesperson of Ngwenyama Boxing Promotions, Arnold Kambwiri said this is the time that Malawians should watch real boxing from local boxers in the country.

He said, “All is set for the non-title bout at M1 Centre Point because we have been following up these boxers on how they are training and their camps are ready for the show down, people should expect fireworks come 3rd June and they should come in numbers as our pairing is so perfect which will make this day more than a day of action indeed.

“ Ngwenyama boxing promotions is much organised company which started this business long time ago in 2003 and we are more experienced in our business hence people should expect more bout, ” Kambwiri stated.

These is the second time in the year for Simion Tcheta to go into the ring after losing to Chimwemwe Chiotcha through a Technical Knockout (TKO) which come in the third round at M1 Centre Point, about which was organized by Gunde Boxing Promotions earlier in the year.

With 10 bouts Tcheta making a record of winning eight, losing one and drawing one is one of the promising boxers who is yet to turn international.

Tcheta said this is the time that he should show what he is made of.

“Am going for a win in this fight and am not taking it for granted as you know am still making my record so I promise my funs that a will win this fight and they should come in large numbers to watch and support me,” he said.

On his part the Mzuzu based boxer, Mwamaso who has fought 19 bouts, winning eight, losing 10 and a single draw in which eight fight where international which he fought with boxers from Namibia and Tanzania, said he is looking for a win in this non title bout.

“I know that it will not be a simple fight as these games are not predicated but I promise my funs that I will come victorious on the day and my funs should come in their numbers to support me” he added.

In the main supporting bout, Bryson Gwayani will face Juma Jack, Malani Kayuni will take on Alexander Likande, Kudakwache Banda faces Roy Yuda, Alick Mwenda will date Lewis Nkhata and Horace Kazembe will exchange blows with Undo Chidzanja.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :