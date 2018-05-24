Red Lions fires assistant coach Yohanne Fly

Red Lions Football Club has fired its Assistant Coach, Yohane Fly, due to a recent poor performance of the club in the top flight TNM Super League.

Fly confirmed the dismissal, saying the team’s technical panel had terminated his services because it believed he was bringing confusion and division among players which resulted into poor performance.

However, Red Lions Team Manager, Nelson Banda, said that Fly was not fired but “he has just been assigned to other duties”.

Banda added that the Head Coach, Stereo Gondwe will now be assisted by Nelson Chirwa.

“We have sorted out all the problems we had and there is good relationship among players and the technical panel. As of now, our concentration will be on our coming games so that we produce positive results,” said Banda.

He also said the delay of opening Zomba Community Stadium was affecting them as most of its supporters could not afford to travel to Mangochi Stadium to offer them morale.

Mangochi Stadium is now the home ground of Red Lions since the closure of Zomba Community Stadium.

Red Lions, who started on a higher note in the TNM Super League, are currently on position six and will face Karonga United on Saturday at Mangochi Stadium.

