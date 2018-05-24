RVG names Malawi final squad, to leave for South Africa on Friday

Malawi national football team coach Ronny Van Geneugden on Thursday insists his sights are set for the battle after announcing a strong squad for this year’s Cosafa Castle Cup.

This year’s Cosafa will kicks-off from May 27 to June 9 in South Africa.

And in coming up with his squad for the Cosafa Castle Cup, Geneugden blended youth and experience retaining the majority of players.

Geneudgen heralds a least of stars that also includes Portugal –based Richard Mbulu, Robin Ngalande and John Banda, who will be available for the Cosafa Castle Cup.

Also in the squad are Be Forward Wanderers eight players namely,RichardChipuwa, Denis Chembezi, Peter Cholopi, StanelySanudi,PreciousSambani, Felix Zulu, Alfred Manyozo jnr and RafikNamwera.

“We are trying to build a strong team for the Afcon qualifiers. We are looking beyond the Cosafa Cup and that is the reason why we called some of our best players,” Geneugden told the Nyasa Times on Thurday after training.

“We felt the Cosafa Cup provides us with the best opportunity to at least assess players we want for the Afcon qualifiers when it resumes in September. We might not get another opportunity to assess the players so we are utilising the Cosafa for that.

“If we progress to the finals that will be three matches which is a good test for the players.”

On their targets for the Cosafa Castle Cup, Geneugden said they are targeting to reach the finals.

“When you go into any tournament it’s good to be in the final. We would love to get to the finals,” he said.

Some of the local players, who made it into the final squad are goalkeeper Brighton Munthali, LevisonMaganizo, John Lanjesi, Patrick Phiri among others.

Malawi are in Group B,alongside Botswana, Angola and Mauritius.

Meanwhile, the Flames are expected to leave for South Africa on Friday morning via Chileka Airport.

Below is pictorial focus on Thursday’s training

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :