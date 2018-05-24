RVG names Malawi final squad, to leave for South Africa on Friday

May 24, 2018 Jeromy Kadewere -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Malawi national football team coach Ronny Van Geneugden on Thursday insists his sights are set for the battle after announcing a strong squad for this year’s Cosafa Castle Cup.

RVG and Malawi national team technical panel

Richard Mbulu, Dailosi Sailesi, Rafiq Namwera in Malawi squad.-Photo by Jeromy Kadewere

RVG addresses players during Thursday training

This year’s Cosafa will kicks-off from May 27 to June 9 in South Africa.

And in coming up with  his squad for the Cosafa Castle Cup, Geneugden blended youth and experience retaining the majority of players.

Geneudgen heralds a least of stars that also includes Portugal –based Richard Mbulu, Robin Ngalande and John Banda, who will be available for the Cosafa Castle Cup.

Also in the squad are Be Forward Wanderers eight players namely,RichardChipuwa, Denis Chembezi, Peter Cholopi, StanelySanudi,PreciousSambani, Felix Zulu, Alfred Manyozo jnr and RafikNamwera.

“We are trying to build a strong team for the Afcon qualifiers. We are looking beyond the Cosafa Cup and that is the reason why we called some of our best players,” Geneugden  told the Nyasa Times on Thurday after training.

“We felt the Cosafa Cup provides us with the best opportunity to at least assess players we want for the Afcon qualifiers when it resumes in September. We might not get another opportunity to assess the players so we are utilising the Cosafa for that.

“If we progress to the finals that will be three matches which is a good test for the players.”

On their targets for the Cosafa Castle Cup, Geneugden said they are targeting to reach the finals.

“When you go into any tournament it’s good to be in the final. We would love to get to the finals,” he said.

Some of the local players, who made it into the  final squad  are goalkeeper  Brighton Munthali, LevisonMaganizo, John Lanjesi, Patrick Phiri  among others.

Malawi are in Group B,alongside Botswana, Angola and  Mauritius.

Meanwhile, the Flames are expected to leave for South Africa on Friday morning via Chileka Airport.

Below is pictorial focus on Thursday’s training

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

More From Nyasatimes