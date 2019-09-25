Tcheya denies telling opposition to drop poll case: UTM councillor says remarks ‘taken out of context’

UTM Party councilor for Tukombo in Nkhata Bay is strenuously rejecting reports that he has told the opposition to drop the presidential election case and the civil rights activists to stop anti-Jane Ansah protests.

In an interview with Nyasa Times on Tuesday afternoon, Ackleyn Tcheya said his comments were taken out of context, saying he never made those comments at a rally attended by Minister of Lands and Housing Symon Vuwa Kaunda.

“I was invited to attend the rally because it was a development rally, I was told. As a ward councilor, I am the custodian of all development in my area, this is why I was compelled to attend,” he said.

He said he supported the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM decision to go to court to challenge the May 21 presidential election results.

“We all know that the election result was manipulated…I support what my party has done to challenge the results in court. As a UTM councilor, I subscribe to all what the UTM leadership does,” said Tcheya.

He also said he never mentioned the Human Rights Defenders Coalition during his speech, saying the rights activists have a Republican constitutional mandate to protest on any issue.

Tcheya, who is the Nkhata Bay district council chairperson, has since blamed the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) propagandists for twisting what he said during the rally to suit the ruling party.

