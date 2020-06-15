‘Tchweee, Mwana Tchweee!’ Kamlepo drums up support for Mutharika-Atu in Monkeybay

Firebrand politician Kamlepo Kalua has urged people of Mbvunguti, Chizale and Zambo areas in Monkeyb

ay to vote for President Peter Mutharika and his running mate Atupeke Muluzi in the June 23 court-ordered Fresh Presidential Election to achieve meaningful development.

Kalua, who is Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, made the call during a meeting addressed on Saturday at Mbvunguti Village in Monkey Bay where Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communication Technology, Mark Botomani laid a foundation stone for the construction of telecommunications tower to get the lake shore fishing communities connected to the world for the first time ever.

The minister spent his childhood at Zambo before he left the place in 1972. He described President Mutharika’s leadership as the only one that has seen the need to develop the fishing communities by providing, among other things, connectivity and electricity currently in the pipeline.

“You know me better. I’m one of the people who fought for democracy in this country and if I’m supporting this government it’s because I’m convinced that if there’s a leader who can develop this country; then it’s Professor Mutharika,” said Kalua.

“Mutharika is the only president who said: ‘Kamlepo, I don’t want your fight for democracy to remain forgotten,’ and he gave me a ministerial position – no any other government has ever done that!” he added.

Kalua further described Mutharika as the most patient, forgiving and loving leader Malawi has ever had.

Touting his ‘Tchweee, Mwana Tchweee!’ political mantra, he is well known for, Kamlepo urged all the people along the shores of Lake Malawi to vote for Mutharika who he described a selfless leader poised to develop Malawi and the welfare of her citizens.

Earlier, Senior Chief Nankumba also hailed Mutharika for various development projects that Mangochi in general and his area in particular has enjoyed under the current leadership.

Nankumba said his chieftaincy had always been there but that it was only under the Mutharika leadership that Nankumba was elevated to Senior Chief.

“It is also under the regime of Mutharika that we have had electricity in Nankumba all the way up to the boundaries with Chimwala and Chilipa.

“As Senior Chief Nankumba, I don’t ask for much. I only ask for development and that’s what the DPP-led government under Professor Mutharika is giving me, therefore, why should someone vote otherwise?” he wondered.

Member of Parliament for Mangochi Monkey Bay, Ralph Jooma, who is also Minister of Transport and Public Works, also thanked Mutharika for considering the constituency by implementing various development activities such as roads, electricity and mobile communications connectivity.

After the function, the three ministers also conducted whistle-stop rallies at two other lakeshore communities of Msaka and Nkope where they also took turns to urge people to vote for Mutharika in the June 23 court-ordered fresh Presidential Election.

