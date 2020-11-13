Teacher in Mzimba rapes student, arrested

Malawi Police in Mzimba have arrested a teacher who allegedly raped a student right away in administration block at school.

Police have identified the suspect teacher as Goodrich Nkhoma from Kasenga, Mbalachanda.

He is a teacher at Kapando Community Day Secondary School.

The suspect has been detained at Euthini police station .

Nkhoma was once teaching at Euthini secondary school but was posted to Kapando CDSS due to misbehavior, as he was selling school mattresses and was involved in sex scandals.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares