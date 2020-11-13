Teacher in Mzimba rapes student, arrested
Malawi Police in Mzimba have arrested a teacher who allegedly raped a student right away in administration block at school.
Police have identified the suspect teacher as Goodrich Nkhoma from Kasenga, Mbalachanda.
He is a teacher at Kapando Community Day Secondary School.
The suspect has been detained at Euthini police station .
Nkhoma was once teaching at Euthini secondary school but was posted to Kapando CDSS due to misbehavior, as he was selling school mattresses and was involved in sex scandals.
The country has been complaining of the DEMS offices in the country for shielding perpetrators (teachers) of Sexual abuses in schools by just transferring them from the school where they committed an offence to another school. We have slot of such teachers in the country but protected by the DEMs
Mmalo moti akanamuchosa ntchito ku Euthini, they moved a problem from one place to another .
