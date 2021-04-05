Teachers in public schools resume strike

April 5, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Teachers in public schools are on Tuesday expected to resume strike to force the government pay them covid-19 risk allowances.

Teachers to resume strike

This follows the expiry of the seven day ultimatum teachers gave to government.

Teachers Union of Malawi President, Willie Malimba has confirmed the development; saying authorities have failed to honour resolutions made on giving the teachers funds for their own purchase of COVID-19 personal protective equipment.

Over the weekend, Information Minister Gospel Kazako was optimistic the teachers’ issue would be resolved.

2 Comments
Assange J
Assange J
2 hours ago

Akabayitse katemera awa asanamizire Covid-19. There’s an invisible hand behind this. To call a spade a spade, Malimba is a dpp sympathiser. In time of strikes it’s the Union that is supposed to pay striking workers according to the Labour Relations Act. The government is soft on this.

Chokwadu
Chokwadu
3 hours ago

Teachers are justified to stay away. This government is fond of tricks and treachery. Chiponda stole all the money that was meant for teachers allowances. They tried to blackmail Nakhumwa but he threatened them that he was t spill the beans and that is why they stopped pursuing him about the allowances.

