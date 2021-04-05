Teachers in public schools resume strike

Teachers in public schools are on Tuesday expected to resume strike to force the government pay them covid-19 risk allowances.

This follows the expiry of the seven day ultimatum teachers gave to government.

Teachers Union of Malawi President, Willie Malimba has confirmed the development; saying authorities have failed to honour resolutions made on giving the teachers funds for their own purchase of COVID-19 personal protective equipment.

Over the weekend, Information Minister Gospel Kazako was optimistic the teachers’ issue would be resolved.

